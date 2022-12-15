India TV emerges number 1 on Gujarat, Himachal election counting day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV emerges number 1 on election counting day

Declaring once again to be viewers' number 1 choice when it comes to elections, India TV has emerged as No 1 channel on Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh poll counting day - December 8. According to the data, in the BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) ratings, India TV left behind all its rival channels.

According to BARC ratings, India TV remained at number-1 with 22.7% of the total viewership at the time of counting. While Aaj Tak was at number two with 19.6%, ABP News was at far third at 12.3%. This shows that the country trusts only India TV when it comes to accurate analysis of true news.

Latest India News