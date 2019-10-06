India TV Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma releases book on PM Modi at the launch event

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma at the book launch event

India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma attended the book launch event of 'Bharat Kaise Hua Modi May' and released the book along with BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav in a function held in New Delhi. The book is authored by Santosh Kumar and encapsulates how PM Narendra Modi won elections along with hearts of billion Indians.

In his speech after the book release, Rajat Sharma spoke about government schemes launched by PM Modi that helped recreate history. He mentioned how different analyses predicted numerous outcomes of 2019 Lok Sabha elections and how the Modi-Shah duo proved naysayers wrong again. He said that it was high time that Congress and its allies understand that elections can't be won only by levelling allegations against PM Narendra Modi.

Ram Madhav, National General Secretary of BJP who was also present at the book launch said that the country is passing through a phase of 'transformative politics'. He added that a new era of 'performance' rather than 'dividing' politics has begun. He credited Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and ironically, Rahul Gandhi for NDA's victory in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Ram Madhav said that Narendra Modi earned popular mandate in 2014 due to his performance and prestige in Gujarat, bad governance of Congress during 10 preceding and the RSS.

He mentioned that a government faces 'anti-incumbency' after it assumes power but Narendra Modi has proved to be a leader who could beat anti-incumbency.

