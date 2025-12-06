India TV crosses 50 million subscribers on YouTube, cements position as most trusted digital media powerhouse Since launching on YouTube in 2006, India TV has expanded into a major digital news platform with an extensive content library that includes breaking news, live streams, exclusive ground reports, primetime debates, and more.

New Delhi:

India TV, one of the country's most trusted and influential news networks, has crossed a significant digital milestone by surpassing 50 million subscribers on YouTube. The achievement reinforces the network's leadership in the digital news space and reflects its growing connection with viewers in India and across the global Indian diaspora.

Since launching on YouTube in 2006, India TV has expanded into a major digital news platform with an extensive content library that includes breaking news, live streams, exclusive ground reports, primetime debates, explainers, and real-time event coverage. Its sustained growth has helped it become one of the most subscribed news channels on YouTube worldwide, supported by billions of cumulative views.

Speaking about the achievement, India TV Managing Director and CEO Ritu Dhawan expressed gratitude to the viewers for their trust over the years while reiterating the commitment to honest journalism.

"We are deeply grateful to our viewers for their unwavering trust. Crossing 50 million subscribers on YouTube is not just a number; it reflects our commitment to honest journalism, engaging storytelling, and innovation in digital content. Our viewers' support motivates us to keep raising the bar," she said.

India TV's digital-first strategy is guided by a strong understanding of its evolving audience, who actively consume and engage with content in multiple formats. With long-form original videos, exclusive interviews, in-depth explainers, fast-paced shorts, and thought-provoking podcasts, the network has built a diverse content ecosystem that meets viewers across platforms. This multi-format approach has deepened audience loyalty and widened its reach, strengthening India TV's status as one of the country's most influential and future-ready digital news brands.

With this milestone, India TV further consolidates its position among India's leading news brands on YouTube, setting a fresh benchmark for digital news reach and credibility.