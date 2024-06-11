India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma gives befitting reply to those conspiring against him

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma addressed the issue of people conspiring against him during 'Aaj Ki Baat' on Tuesday. He expressed his disappointment, stating, "Today, with great sadness and a heavy heart, I want to share about a conspiracy which has happened with me. Over my 44 years in journalism, and particularly the last 31 years on television, I have always maintained a calm demeanor. I have never raised my voice or insulted anyone. Even when asking tough questions, I do so with a smile and laughter. I have always said my point with decency, that is why I got so much love from you. However, this morning, I learned that the Congress party's media cell launched a false campaign on social media last night, alleging that I used abusive language during a live show on election counting day. This news deeply saddened me."

Rajat Sharma firmly stated, "I have never uttered any abusive language towards anyone at any time in my life. When this false accusation surfaced, India TV issued a warning to the individuals responsible for the Congress communication department. A letter was sent cautioning them against spreading lies. They were reminded that Rajat Sharma is known for his dignity, and baseless allegations would amount to defamation. India TV emphasised that I have never resorted to abusive language. The entire show was live. The whole world saw it. If any such incident had occurred, it would have been evident to all."

Chairman of India TV, remarked, "During that show, the Congress spokesperson deliberately misquoted me. I promptly clarified the matter on-air and has said that I do not want to get into a debate. However, it seems the Congress spokesperson was sent with the sole purpose of targeting me. Their attempt to provoke me failed. They gained nothing... The live show took place on the 4, and since no abuse occurred, there was no reaction until the 10. False allegations of abuse were made six days later. For me, my audience's trust is paramount. You have the right to know what transpired, which is why I'm sharing the entire segment of the live show from that day, which was used in an attempt to defame me."

Watch full video

Rajat Sharma asserted, "It is now up to those who made false allegations to prove where the abuse occurred in this video. This footage was accessible before, is now, and will continue to be available. Anyone can view it. I have nothing to hide because I did nothing wrong or said nothing wrong. Despite warnings, the Congress media cell repeated its allegations. That's why I have handed this matter over to my legal team. Now the law will take its course. You know me well. I am not going to be afraid of such conspiracies because the truth is on my side, the facts favour me. Therefore, those who deliberately defamed me, all those who conspired against me, will now have to answer in court."