India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma honoured with One World One Family Global Leadership Award Rajat Sharma closely reviewed the various service initiatives being run by the Sri Sathya Sai Grama institution. He also received detailed information from the institution's nutrition experts about SaiSure multi-nutrition powder during his visit.

Bengaluru:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma was on Tuesday honoured with the One World One Family Global Leadership Award in Bengaluru. The award was presented to him by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai on behalf of the Sri Sathya Sai Grama institution in the city. The organisation is inspired by spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai, and the honour was conferred during the 100-day World Culture Festival being held to mark his centenary celebrations.

Rajat Sharma visits to Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research

The Sri Sathya Sai Grama initiative works with the mission of One World One Family, aimed at providing nutritious food for children, free education and free medical care for all. Rajat Sharma observed various service programmes run by the institution and also received detailed information about the SaiSure multi-nutrition powder from the institution's nutrition experts. He also toured the Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

Institute's specialities

The institution offers free MBBS education to students and provides completely free medical treatment to all patients who come to the hospital. Rajat Sharma reviewed the state-of-the-art medical departments and praised the mission of delivering free nutrition, free education and free healthcare.

Construction of a 600-bed Multi-speciality Hospital

Rajat Sharma was also shown the upcoming 600-bed multi-speciality hospital, which is currently under rapid construction. Once completed, the hospital will provide free treatment even for serious medical conditions, ensuring that no one is denied healthcare due to financial constraints.