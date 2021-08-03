India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 48 crore-mark, govt says

India's Covid vaccination coverage on Tuesday crossed the 48 crore-landmark milestone, giving a boost to the country's mega-inoculation drive. More than 51.51 lakh (51,51,891) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.
The overall statistics received a major push as Uttar Pradesh administered more than 22 lakh doses on Tuesday, as per the latest provisional report at 7 pm. As many as 29,43,889 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,87,076 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.
Cumulatively, 16,34,85,422 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 98,23,204 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.
|
S.No.
|
State
|
1st Dose
|
2nd Dose
|
1
|
A & N Islands
|
95944
|
460
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3732391
|
232218
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
368674
|
959
|
4
|
Assam
|
4932245
|
174221
|
5
|
Bihar
|
10427204
|
414987
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
338143
|
6197
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
3861040
|
173141
|
8
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
253022
|
311
|
9
|
Daman & Diu
|
171240
|
1050
|
10
|
Delhi
|
3769291
|
389753
|
11
|
Goa
|
528446
|
15679
|
12
|
Gujarat
|
11613024
|
748025
|
13
|
Haryana
|
4795502
|
405001
|
14
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
1670672
|
5966
|
15
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
1640344
|
71144
|
16
|
Jharkhand
|
3853080
|
216078
|
17
|
Karnataka
|
10841651
|
618014
|
18
|
Kerala
|
4238599
|
336234
|
19
|
Ladakh
|
89155
|
105
|
20
|
Lakshadweep
|
25186
|
213
|
21
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
15783337
|
772865
|
22
|
Maharashtra
|
12107513
|
745733
|
23
|
Manipur
|
567922
|
3365
|
24
|
Meghalaya
|
476965
|
1117
|
25
|
Mizoram
|
359419
|
1611
|
26
|
Nagaland
|
359365
|
1158
|
27
|
Odisha
|
5302835
|
433654
|
28
|
Puducherry
|
270817
|
2899
|
29
|
Punjab
|
2659017
|
145823
|
30
|
Rajasthan
|
11135658
|
1051286
|
31
|
Sikkim
|
306427
|
568
|
32
|
Tamil Nadu
|
9495275
|
638449
|
33
|
Telangana
|
5351372
|
633533
|
34
|
Tripura
|
1172657
|
23973
|
35
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
20937687
|
881259
|
36
|
Uttarakhand
|
2222849
|
65706
|
37
|
West Bengal
|
7731454
|
610449
|
|
Total
|
163485422
|
9823204
