India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 48 crore-mark, govt says

India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 48 crore-mark, govt statistics show

India's Covid vaccination coverage on Tuesday crossed the 48 crore-landmark milestone, giving a boost to the country's mega-inoculation drive. More than 51.51 lakh (51,51,891) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

The overall statistics received a major push as Uttar Pradesh administered more than 22 lakh doses on Tuesday, as per the latest provisional report at 7 pm. As many as 29,43,889 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,87,076 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

Cumulatively, 16,34,85,422 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 98,23,204 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

S.No. State 1st Dose 2nd Dose 1 A & N Islands 95944 460 2 Andhra Pradesh 3732391 232218 3 Arunachal Pradesh 368674 959 4 Assam 4932245 174221 5 Bihar 10427204 414987 6 Chandigarh 338143 6197 7 Chhattisgarh 3861040 173141 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 253022 311 9 Daman & Diu 171240 1050 10 Delhi 3769291 389753 11 Goa 528446 15679 12 Gujarat 11613024 748025 13 Haryana 4795502 405001 14 Himachal Pradesh 1670672 5966 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1640344 71144 16 Jharkhand 3853080 216078 17 Karnataka 10841651 618014 18 Kerala 4238599 336234 19 Ladakh 89155 105 20 Lakshadweep 25186 213 21 Madhya Pradesh 15783337 772865 22 Maharashtra 12107513 745733 23 Manipur 567922 3365 24 Meghalaya 476965 1117 25 Mizoram 359419 1611 26 Nagaland 359365 1158 27 Odisha 5302835 433654 28 Puducherry 270817 2899 29 Punjab 2659017 145823 30 Rajasthan 11135658 1051286 31 Sikkim 306427 568 32 Tamil Nadu 9495275 638449 33 Telangana 5351372 633533 34 Tripura 1172657 23973 35 Uttar Pradesh 20937687 881259 36 Uttarakhand 2222849 65706 37 West Bengal 7731454 610449 Total 163485422 9823204

