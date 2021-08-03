Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 48 crore-mark, govt says

​India's Covid vaccination coverage on Tuesday crossed the 48 crore-landmark milestone, giving a boost to the country's mega-inoculation drive. More than 51.51 lakh (51,51,891) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2021 21:07 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE

India's Covid vaccination coverage on Tuesday crossed the 48 crore-landmark milestone, giving a boost to the country's mega-inoculation drive. More than 51.51 lakh (51,51,891) vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday. 

The overall statistics received a major push as Uttar Pradesh administered more than 22 lakh doses on Tuesday, as per the latest provisional report at 7 pm.  As many as 29,43,889 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,87,076 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. 

Cumulatively, 16,34,85,422 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 98,23,204 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five States namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

READ MORE: UP achieves milestone of vaccinating 5 crore people, 22 lakh jabs administered in a day

 

S.No.

State

1st Dose

2nd Dose

1

A & N Islands

95944

460

2

Andhra Pradesh

3732391

232218

3

Arunachal Pradesh

368674

959

4

Assam

4932245

174221

5

Bihar

10427204

414987

6

Chandigarh

338143

6197

7

Chhattisgarh

3861040

173141

8

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

253022

311

9

Daman & Diu

171240

1050

10

Delhi

3769291

389753

11

Goa

528446

15679

12

Gujarat

11613024

748025

13

Haryana

4795502

405001

14

Himachal Pradesh

1670672

5966

15

Jammu & Kashmir

1640344

71144

16

Jharkhand

3853080

216078

17

Karnataka

10841651

618014

18

Kerala

4238599

336234

19

Ladakh

89155

105

20

Lakshadweep

25186

213

21

Madhya Pradesh

15783337

772865

22

Maharashtra

12107513

745733

23

Manipur

567922

3365

24

Meghalaya

476965

1117

25

Mizoram

359419

1611

26

Nagaland

359365

1158

27

Odisha

5302835

433654

28

Puducherry

270817

2899

29

Punjab

2659017

145823

30

Rajasthan

11135658

1051286

31

Sikkim

306427

568

32

Tamil Nadu

9495275

638449

33

Telangana

5351372

633533

34

Tripura

1172657

23973

35

Uttar Pradesh

20937687

881259

36

Uttarakhand

2222849

65706

37

West Bengal

7731454

610449

 

Total

163485422

9823204

READ MORE: No recommendation on mixing Covid vaccines, govt tells Parliament

