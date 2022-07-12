India plans to change envoy to THESE nations? Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO India's Deputy Chief of Mission in Nepal Namgyal C Khampa is likely to be appointed as the new envoy to Kenya.

As India witnesses strengthening bilateral ties with Bangladesh, it has appointed diplomat Pranay Verma as the new high commission to the neighbouring country.

Verma, who is currently serving as the Indian envoy to Vietnam, will succeed incumbent Vikram Doraiswami in Dhaka. Verma is a 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

Interestingly, Doraiswami will be taking charge of the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom. Ties between India and Bangladesh witnessed an expansion during his time that began in October 2020. The Indian High Commissioner to UK Gaitri Issar Kumar retired from service on June 30.

Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Sibi George is likely to be appointed as the new envoy to Japan, considered another key position as cooperation between the two countries has assumed greater significance in the last few years. George earlier served as ambassador of India to Switzerland.

The incumbent in Japan, Sanjay Verma, is being appointed as high commissioner to Canada. The post is lying vacant after Ajay Bisaria retired last month, the sources said.

Neeta Bhushan, currently serving as additional secretary in the Central Europe division in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will be the new envoy to New Zealand.

India's current envoy to New Zealand, Muktesh Pardeshi, is set to be back at the headquarters of the MEA in New Delhi. It is learnt that India's Consul General to Chicago Amit Kumar is set to be appointed as the new ambassador to South Korea.

Kumar will succeed Sripriya Ranganathan in Seoul. India's Deputy Chief of Mission in Nepal Namgyal C Khampa is likely to be appointed as the new envoy to Kenya.

