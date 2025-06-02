India to receive remaining S-400 air defence missile systems by 2026, confirms Russia India will receive the remaining S-400 missile systems from Russia by 2026, enhancing its defence capabilities amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

New Delhi:

India is set to receive the remaining regiments of the S-400 Triumf missile system from Russia by 2026, as per the original delivery schedule. This comes after successfully deploying the first three units along India’s western and northern borders with Pakistan and China. Roman Babushkin, the Russian deputy ambassador to India, confirmed this development during an interview with news agency PTI, emphasizing the timely delivery of the remaining systems despite recent global challenges.

India's S-400 systems have already demonstrated their capabilities, particularly during the India-Pakistan tensions in Operation Sindoor, where they successfully intercepted enemy drones and missiles. Babushkin highlighted the operational effectiveness of the system, asserting that it performed efficiently during the situation, reinforcing its strategic importance to India's defence.

The contract for the S-400 systems was initially signed in 2018, valued at $5.43 billion, and involves five regiments. While the first regiment arrived in December 2021, the second and third were delivered in April 2022 and October 2023, respectively. The final two units are slated for delivery in the next two years, completing India’s acquisition of this advanced air defence system.

The S-400, also known as "Sudarshan Chakra" in India, is capable of detecting and destroying a variety of aerial threats, including strategic bombers, fighter jets, drones, and missiles, with a detection range of up to 380 kilometres. Its powerful radar, missile launchers, and command centre enable it to target multiple threats simultaneously, providing India with a significant enhancement to its air defence capabilities.

Although the S-400's original delivery schedule was delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which impacted production and supply chains, Babushkin assured that the remaining units would be delivered per the agreed timeline. The S-400 system's advanced technology and long-range capabilities have made it a critical asset for India’s national security, with potential discussions underway for further expansion of air defence cooperation between the two countries.

This partnership underscores the strong historical ties between India and Russia in the field of defence and highlights the growing significance of strategic defence collaborations in an increasingly volatile global security environment.