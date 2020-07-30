Image Source : PTI India to position 45,000 more troops on China border amidst LAC stand-off

India is preparing to position an additional 45,000 troops along its border with China as the possibility of an early resolution to the tensions between the two neighboursfades. The Indo-China tension escalated when twenty Indian soldiers and unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a deadly face-off on June 15 and since then, both sides have rushed thousands of soldiers, artillery guns and tanks to the region.

Currently, the two sides are preparing for the fifth round of commander-level talks to resolve outstanding issues on the ground. However, India said the process for disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh has not yet been completed though some progress was made. India's response came two days after China claimed frontline troops of the two countries have "completed" this exercise at most locations along their border.

Both China and India commenced the disengagement process from July 6 following talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who are Special Representatives for the boundary question.

Following the Galwan Valley clashes, the IAF deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

Rajnath Singh's warns against transgression

In a veiled warning to China, Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the arrival of five Rafale jets will make the IAF much stronger to deter any security challenge facing India and those seeking to threaten the country's territorial integrity should be worried about its new capability. Taking to Twitter, Singh said that the touchdown of Rafale jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in India's military history.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived at Ambala air force station on Wednesday afternoon, nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

"I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity," he said, amid the border with China in eastern Ladakh.

Indian Navy's clear message to China

The Navy has significantly expanded its deployment in the IOR deploying a plethora of warships and submarines to create pressure points on China as the maritime space around the Malacca Strait is very critical for its supply chain through sea routes.

The government, reportedly, adopted a multi-pronged approach involving the Army, the Indian Air Force(IAF) and the Navy as well diplomacy and economic measures to send a clear signal to China that its misadventure in eastern Ladakh was not acceptable at all.

