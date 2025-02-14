India to get new Chief Election Commissioner soon, PM Modi-chaired panel to meet next week

Follow us on Image Source : X India to get new Chief Election Commissioner soon

PM Modi-led selection committee will meet next week to finalise the name of the next Chief Election Commissioner of India. Ahead of the present CEC Rajiv Kumar's retirement, the panel will recommend a name from among the candidates shortlisted by a search committee. The selection committee also comprises the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and a Union Cabinet minister nominated by the prime minister.

As per a PTI report, the panel could meet on Sunday or Monday.

Rajiv Kumar to get retired on Feb 18

Ahead of the retirement of incumbent Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on February 18, the panel will meet and finalise a name. The president will then appoint the next CEC based on the recommendation.

As per the conventional traditions, before a new law was implemented last year, the senior-most election commissioner (EC) was elevated as CEC following the retirement of the incumbent.

As per the new law on appointments of the CEC and ECs, a search committee shortlists names of five secretary-level officers for consideration by a Prime Minister-led panel for appointment to the posts. After Rajiv Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar is the senior-most election commissioner. His tenure is till January 26, 2029. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is the other election commissioner.

Besides the CEC, a new EC could also be appointed to fill the vacancy created by Rajiv Kumar's retirement.

Appointment of new CEC

While provisions of the "Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023" are being applied for the first time to appoint a CEC, it was used to appoint ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sandhu to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey and the resignation of Arun Goel last year.

According to the law, the CEC and ECs will be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a selection committee headed by the Prime Minister and comprising the Lok Sabha opposition leader and a Union Cabinet minister to be nominated by the prime minister.

(With PTI inputs)