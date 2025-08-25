India to continue buying oil from best deal despite US tariffs, says India's envoy to Russia India’s ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, condemned the US decision to impose punitive tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, calling it “unfair” and emphasising India’s commitment to energy security for its population.

New Delhi:

India’s Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, criticised the United States’ decision to impose additional tariffs on India’s oil imports from Russia, calling the move “unfair, unreasonable and unjustified.” In an interview with Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, Kumar firmly stated that India will continue buying oil based on the best commercial deals available, despite facing punitive measures.

Kumar emphasised that India’s primary goal is to ensure energy security for its population of 1.4 billion people.

He noted that India’s cooperation with Russia and other countries has contributed to stabilizing the global oil market. In response to the 50 percent tariffs announced by the US administration half of which are specifically a penalty for buying Russian oil India will continue taking necessary measures to protect its national interests.

“Our objective is energy security of 1.4 billion people of India, and India's cooperation with Russia as well as several other countries has helped bring stability in the global oil market,” Kumar said. “The US decision is unfair, unreasonable and unjustified. The government will continue taking measures to protect the national interest of the country.”

‘Trade based on commercial realities, not politics’

The ambassador made it clear that Indian companies conduct trade on commercial terms.

“If the basis of commercial transaction trade imports are right, Indian companies will continue buying from wherever they get the best deal,” Kumar explained.

India rejects US claims linking oil purchases to Russia’s war effort

The United States has alleged that India’s purchase of Russian oil indirectly funds Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, a claim India has strongly rejected.

Kumar pointed out that several countries, including the US and European nations, continue to trade with Russia, highlighting the selective nature of the sanctions and criticism directed at India. “There are other countries including the US itself and in Europe trading with Russia,” Kumar said.