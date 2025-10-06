India to buy five more S-400 defence systems from Russia; deal to be finalised before Putin's visit Three of the five S-400 missile systems will be directly purchased from Russia while two units will be manufactured in India by private companies under transfer of technology route. The two sides have also finalised the price of the deal with annual escalation from the 2018 price.

New Delhi:

India has initiated talks with Russia to procure additional batches of S-400 air defence systems after the success of Operation Sindoor. Top defence ministry representatives are set to meet Russian officials to finalise the deal of five S-400 missiles to boost India’s defence capabilities, HT reported.

The deal between New Delhi and Moscow is likely to be finalised before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in December.

Two S-400 units under 2018 pact to be delivered in 2026

This follows the original $5.43 billion deal signed on October 5, 2018, under which two out of five systems are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026. The additional five systems are being considered to strengthen air defence along India’s extensive 7,000-kilometre coastline and to address gaps in the northern command region.

However, sources cited by the aforementioned media outlet suggest that reports of India buying the S-500 system are incorrect.

S-400 role in Operation Sindoor

During Operation Sindoor, the S-400 missile defence system played a crucial role in neutralising Pakistani aerial threats, including drone and missile attacks. With its advanced radar and multi-target engagement capabilities, it provided long-range air defence for key Indian military installations and cities.

The system successfully intercepted multiple threats launched between May 7–8, significantly limiting the impact of Pakistan’s attacks. Its performance demonstrated India’s enhanced airspace control and deterrence capability.

Putin’s India visit

New Delhi and Moscow are currently finalising dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India, which is expected to take place in early December. The visit will be part of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, a key event in the longstanding strategic partnership between the two nations. This will be Putin’s first visit to India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit India before President Putin's visit, ANI reported. Lavrov, during the recent 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, confirmed plans for the high-level visit.