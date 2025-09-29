India to Bhutan train travel soon: Cross-border railway project approved with over Rs 4,000 crore investment India and Bhutan have approved the development of two cross-border railway connections. These will connect Banarhat (West Bengal) to Samtse (Bhutan) and Kokrajhar (Assam) to Gelephu (Bhutan).

New Delhi:

India and Bhutan have announced the launch of two major cross-border railway projects. This step was confirmed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during a special press briefing on Monday. The two rail projects will connect Banarhat, located in West Bengal, with Samtse in Bhutan, and Kokrajhar in Assam with Gelephu, Bhutan. This will mark the first-ever rail connectivity between the two countries, making it a milestone in their growing relationship.

First cross-border railway projects between India and Bhutan

This new rail network aims to improve the movement of goods and people between India and Bhutan. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for these projects will be officially signed later today in New Delhi during the visit of Bhutan’s Foreign Secretary to India. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the importance of the railway projects, stating that they would help strengthen the exceptional bond between India and Bhutan, which is based on trust, mutual respect, and shared interests in development and security.

Key details of the railway projects

Route 1: Banarhat to Samtse (Connecting West Bengal to Bhutan)

Route 2: Kokrajhar to Gelephu (Connecting Assam to Bhutan)

According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the two projects will enhance connectivity to important cities in Bhutan Samtse, which is an industrial hub, and Gelephu, being developed as a mindfulness city.

Investment and construction plans

The total investment for the two railway projects is set at Rs 4,033 crore, and the total length of the network will cover approximately 90 km. The project will involve constructing:

Six stations

Two important bridges

29 major bridges

65 minor bridges

One flyover

39 underpasses

The construction is expected to take about four years, with the project likely to provide a boost to regional trade and connectivity once completed. Vaishnaw further emphasized the strategic importance of the railway projects, noting that India is Bhutan's largest trading partner. He added that the improved rail connectivity will allow for better trade and transportation between the two countries, contributing to the growth of the "botanist economy" in Bhutan.

The new railway network will also help Bhutan's people gain better access to India and the broader global network, enhancing opportunities for economic development and cultural exchanges. On the occasion, Foreign Secretary Misri also announced that the Indian government has committed Rs 10,000 crore in aid for Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan.