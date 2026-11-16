India's ties with ASEAN at heart of Act East Policy: PM Modi ahead of Philippines visit

New Delhi:

As he embarked on a two-day visit to the Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 16) said that India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision.

Prime Minister Modi embarked on his visit to the Philippines to attend the 23rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit and the 21st meeting of the ASEAN-led East Asia Summit process.

Prime Minister's departure statement

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the visit will infuse new energy in the bilateral partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the commitment to a "peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific".

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Today, I am embarking on a visit to Manila to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on 17 November 2026, at the invitation of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr."

"Our relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of India's Act East Policy and occupies a central place in our MAHASAGAR vision. Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations," he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that he looks forward to working with the ASEAN leaders to "build on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to our shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity" during the ASEAN-India Summit.

He said that the East Asia Summit provides an "important platform for dialogue on regional and global challenges".

"I look forward to exchanging views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," he said.

PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora in the Philippines. "I also look forward to interacting with the vibrant Indian community in the Philippines, whose contributions strengthen the bonds of friendship between our two countries," he said.

"I am confident that the visit will impart new energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce our collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister added.

What's on agenda?

PM Modi is visiting Manila at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, with the Philippines hosting the regional summits as the ASEAN Chair for 2026.

The visit comes at an important time, with 2026 being observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation. India and ASEAN will also mark 35 years of their Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

According to the PMO, the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit will review progress made under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and assess the implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026–2030.

The summit will also provide an opportunity for leaders to discuss the future course of cooperation between India and the Southeast Asian bloc.

Quad leaders to meet in Manila

A meeting of the Quad leaders, representing the US, India, Australia and Japan, is scheduled to take place in Manila on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, a senior US official said.

The meeting, the first gathering of Quad leaders in two years, is expected to bring together Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The last Quad leaders' summit was hosted by then US President Joe Biden in Delaware on September 21, 2024.

The Manila meeting will be the Quad leaders' first meeting during Trump's current term as US President.

The Quad group was created in 2007, but went mostly dormant the year after amid concerns about provoking China.

Philippines is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current Chair of the 11-nation ASEAN.

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