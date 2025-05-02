India thwarts repeated cyberattacks by Pakistan-based hackers in latest wave of desperate provocations India thwarted a series of cyberattacks by Pakistan-based hacker groups targeting civilian and military-linked websites in a renewed wave of digital provocations.

New Delhi:

In a fresh wave of digital provocations, Pakistani hacker groups made multiple unsuccessful attempts to breach Indian websites linked to children’s education, veterans’ welfare, and public services. Indian cybersecurity agencies swiftly detected and neutralised the attacks, preventing any major disruption or data compromise.

Among the prime targets were the websites of Army Public Schools in Nagrota and Sunjuwan, which were allegedly chosen to spread inflammatory content mocking the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. These attempts were traced back to hacker collectives identified as “Cyber Group HOAX1337” and “National Cyber Crew,” both believed to be operating with support from across the border.

Another serious incident involved the defacement of a healthcare services portal dedicated to Indian ex-servicemen, a move that officials say reflects Pakistan’s growing desperation in the cyber domain. Intelligence sources have confirmed at least four related cyber intrusion attempts in the last 48 hours.

The attempted breaches extended to websites such as the Army Institute of Hotel Management and the Indian Air Force Veterans' network. Simultaneously, propaganda-laden attacks were launched on Army Public Schools in Srinagar and Ranikhet. The APS Srinagar platform also faced a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack, which was promptly mitigated.

India’s cybersecurity forces acted quickly to contain the situation, isolate affected systems, and reinforce digital defences. Officials emphasised that no critical or classified data was compromised during these attempts. All impacted platforms have since resumed normal operations with enhanced security measures.

These cyber offensives follow a broader pattern of hybrid warfare employed by Pakistan, combining cross-border terrorism with digital disinformation campaigns. According to officials, the targeting of platforms connected to children, veterans, and civilian welfare highlights a disturbing shift in Pakistan’s strategy towards more unethical and indiscriminate methods.

Meanwhile, tensions remain elevated along the Line of Control (LoC), where Pakistani troops have engaged in unprovoked firing for eight consecutive days. The Indian Army continues to respond with restraint and measured force.

The repeated targeting of non-combatant infrastructure suggests a calculated attempt to provoke and destabilise India, both digitally and militarily.