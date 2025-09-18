India thrashed Pakistan decisively in every escalation during Operation Sindoor: CDS Anil Chauhan CDS Chauhan made this remark while interacting with school children in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

Ranchi:

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday said India had decisively defeated Pakistan in every escalation during Operation Sindoor. CDS Chauhan made this remark while interacting with school children in Jharkhand’s Ranchi.

“Precision strikes for long-distance targets during the night required special efforts...We beat Pakistan decisively in every escalation during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

CDS Chauhan on why strikes were carried out at night

On India’s strikes at Pakistan-based terror outfits during Operation Sindoor, CDS Chauhan said the operation was carried out between 1 am and 1:30 am on May 7 to avoid civilian harm. He said the operation was executed at night as armed forces were confident in their capabilities to get imagery.

"On the 7th (of May), the terrorist targets we had chosen, we struck them between 1:00 and 1:30 at night… Why did we strike at 1:30 at night? That is the darkest time, it would be the most difficult to get satellite images, photographs, and collect evidence. Yet, we struck at 1 or 1:30 at night. Why was that? It was for two reasons. First, we had confidence in our capabilities that even at night we would be able to get imagery. And the second important reason was that we wanted to avoid civilian casualties,” CDS Chauhan said.

“The best time would have been 5:30–6:00 AM, but at that time, the first Azaan or the first prayer takes place, and in Bahawalpur and Muridke, there might be a lot of civilian movement at that time, so many civilians could have been killed… We wanted to avoid that, which is why we chose the time between 1:00 and 1:30," he added.

Army the only place without nepotism, says CDS Chauhan

CDS Chauhan also asserted that the armed forces are the only institution where nepotism has no place. He also encouraged children to aspire to join the military.

He also acknowledged the vital role played by the armed forces in rescuing citizens during natural calamities this year.

“The ‘fauj’ (army) is the only place where there is no nepotism...You should aspire to join the armed forces if you want to serve the nation, and explore the country and the world,” he said.