India gears for its third indigenous powerful fleet after INS Vikrant: Indian Navy Chief's big announcement

The Indian Naval Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said that India is gearing up for its third Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) after INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya on Friday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of the advanced stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' here, he said with the indigenously built INS Vikrant, Cochin Shipyard has acquired expertise in manufacturing an IAC.

"We are working for a third aircraft carrier which will be a repeat of the INS Vikrant. There is a lot of expertise that has been generated in terms of building an aircraft carrier. We are looking at having an IAC, a follow-on I would say, a repeat order being made. We are preparing a case for it," Admiral Kumar said.

India currently has two aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. The first IAC was commissioned by the Indian Navy in September last year.

(With inputs from PTI)

