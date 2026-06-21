India tears into Pakistan President Zardari over minority rights remarks: 'Your own abysmal record…'

New Delhi:

India on Saturday strongly rejected comments made by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari regarding the treatment of minorities and religious sites in India, describing his remarks as baseless interference in the country's internal affairs.

Responding to the statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India "categorically rejects" the comments made by the Pakistani President. He stressed that Zardari has no authority to comment on matters that fall within India's domestic jurisdiction.

"India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India,” he said.

The sharp response came after a social media post from the Pakistani President’s office claimed that Zardari had expressed concern over the alleged demolition of and threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India, including the 1,000-year-old Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi.

MEA exposes Pakistan over treatment of minorities

In its reaction, the MEA said the remarks were particularly ironic given Pakistan’s own human rights record. The spokesperson noted that Pakistan has long faced criticism internationally over its treatment of minorities and its failure to protect their rights.

Jaiswal said Pakistan’s history of targeting and marginalising minority communities belonging to different faiths is well documented and remains a matter of global concern.

Zardari’s remarks politically motivated, says MEA

He further described Zardari’s comments as a politically motivated attack rather than a genuine expression of concern. According to the MEA, the remarks reflect Pakistan’s longstanding policies rooted in intolerance and prejudice.

“These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan’s own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary. Pakistan’s long history of systematically targeting and victimizing minorities across various faiths is notorious,” the MEA spokesperson said.

“Given this reality, the President’s remarks can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan’s national policies of bigotry and hatred," he added.

In his statement, Zardari had urged India to halt such actions, warning that they could lead to instability and unrest within the country. He also called for the protection of minority rights and shared cultural heritage.

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