India tears into Pakistan at UN meeting over Kashmir remarks: 'Strictly our internal matter'

New Delhi:

India has strongly criticised Pakistan for raising the Jammu and Kashmir issue at an informal United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting, describing the remarks as "unwarranted" and reiterating that the matter is an internal issue of the country. The response came during an Arria-formula meeting of the UNSC on ‘Bridging the Implementation Gap: Security Council Resolutions and the Maintenance of International Peace and Security’, jointly organised by China and Pakistan.

Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, objected to comments made by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.

"I also refer to the unwarranted remarks made by the representative of Pakistan. It is incredible that a co-chair expected to be balanced and unbiased in conduct has chosen to politicise this forum," Harish said.

"I would only like to stress, for brevity of time, that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is a matter strictly internal to India. It has always been, is, and will remain so," he said.

India rejects third-party involvement in J-K issue

Pakistan had raised the Kashmir issue during its intervention at the meeting. India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inseparable parts of the country, while rejecting any third-party involvement in the matter.

Addressing the wider topic of the discussion, Harish said the UN Charter provides separate mechanisms for conflict resolution under Chapters VI and VII, each designed for different circumstances.

He noted that Chapter VII measures are intended for situations involving threats to peace, breaches of peace or acts of aggression, and that failure to implement such measures could have serious consequences.

In contrast, he described Chapter VI as a framework offering tools such as negotiation, mediation, conciliation, enquiry and arbitration to address disputes that could threaten international peace and security.

"These interventions are drawn up in order to address the prevailing realities and do not have perpetual validity. They warrant a review in accordance with changing circumstances and contexts," Harish said.

Referring to long-standing issues on the Security Council agenda, he pointed to the Palestine conflict as an example of how mediation efforts evolve over time.

"There exists an undeniable case for reviewing outdated mediation frameworks.

Any assumption of the perpetual applicability of a Chapter VI mediation intervention is erroneous to say the least," he said.

India also argued that Security Council mandates should be reviewed periodically, just as UN General Assembly mandates are being examined under the UN80 initiative aimed at improving the organisation’s efficiency.

India has also continued to push for reforms of the Security Council and has sought permanent membership, arguing that the current structure no longer reflects present-day global realities.

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