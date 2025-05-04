India suspends Imran Khan, Bilawal Bhutto's X accounts amid rising tensions with Pakistan The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan's account and ex-minister Bilawal Bhutto's account on X showed: "Account withheld in India in response to a legal demand".

New Delhi:

The 'X' accounts of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were withheld in India, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, most of them tourists. India has taken a series of diplomatic measures against Islamabad since the April 22 attack, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, revocation of visas for Pakistani nationals and a ban on all imports.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan's account and ex-minister Bilawal Bhutto's account on X showed: "Account withheld in India in response to a legal demand". Earlier this week, the government blocked Instagram accounts of several Pakistani actors in India, including Hania Amir, Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar.

Apart from this, 16 Pakistani YouTube channels were banned by New Delhi for spreading provocative, communally sensitive content and misinformation against India, including several Pakistani media houses such as Dawn, Geo News, ARY News.

Screen grab shows the acounts of Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto blocked.

Pakistan has a past: Bhutto

Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has openly acknowledged his country’s troubled past with terrorism, stating that Pakistan has "a past" involving extremism. In an interview with Sky News's Yalda Hakim, Bhutto admitted that Pakistan had supported such elements in the past but emphasised that the nation had suffered as a result.

"We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem," he said. He further noted that this history is not something Pakistan continues to be involved in today, calling it "an unfortunate part of our history."

Bhutto's comments came on the heels of Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's controversial admission about the country’s role in backing and funding terrorist groups, further stirring debate over Islamabad’s historical stance on terrorism.

In a separate address at a political rally in Mirpur Khas on Thursday, Bhutto made provocative remarks, asserting Pakistan’s readiness for conflict if provoked by India. His speech sparked backlash, especially in light of his earlier controversial comment threatening India over the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.