India surpasses Europe, US in locomotive production, manufactures 1,681 locos in FY25 Indian Railways' locomotive manufacturing units have achieved a remarkable milestone by producing 1,681 locomotives in various categories during the financial year 2024-25.

The Indian Railways' locomotive manufacturing units have produced 1,681 locomotives in various categories during the financial year 2024-25, registering an increase of 209 locomotives or 19 per cent compared to the previous financial year 2023-24, the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement on Wednesday.

India surpasses US, Europe

This milestone surpasses the total locomotive production of regions such as the United States, Europe, South America, Africa, and Australia, reaffirming India’s growing dominance in the global railway sector.

As per the ministry, this record-breaking production is the highest ever for locomotive manufacturing in the country, reflecting the significant achievements of all units in enhancing railway infrastructure and capacity.

Terming the rise in locomotive production a direct result of strategic decisions taken to strengthen the "Make in India" initiative, the ministry said, "Between 2004 and 2014, India produced a total of 4,695 locomotives, with a national annual average of 470. In contrast, from 2014 to 2024, locomotive manufacturing witnessed a significant surge, with 9,168 locomotives produced, raising the annual average to approximately 917."

Unit-wise breakup of production

The ministry gave a unit-wise breakup of production and said the production was distributed as follows: Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 700 locomotives, Banaras Locomotive Works produced 477, Patiala Locomotive Works contributed 304 locomotives and 100 locomotives each were manufactured at the Madhepura and Marhowrah units

"The majority of the locomotives produced in the country were intended for freight trains," it said.

