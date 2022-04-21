With India's back-to-back support, China announces humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : AP/PTI A Sri Lankan protester wears a face mask condemning the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks on the third anniversary of the attacks, protest against the country's economic crisis outside the President's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Thursday, April 21.

With back to back financial support from India, China has announced on providing emergency humanitarian assistance to the crisis-hit Sri Lanka facing its worst ever economic down turn leading to social and political catastrophe.

The China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has stated that the Beijing was aware about Sri Lanka's economic difficulties and as a traditionally friendly and close neighbour, has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the country to help it cope with these difficulties.

"We believe that the government and people of Sri Lanka will be able to overcome the temporary difficulties, and maintain economic and social stability and development," CIDCA spokesman Xu Wei told the media.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo in a tweet said that China will provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka to help its people overcome current difficulties.

However details of what China plans to supply has not being detailed.

Beijing's announcement on humanitarian assistance come in the wake of India's latest support with another $500 million to buy fuel to Sri Lanka which has seen bloody protests including police open firing at people demanding fuel.

On Tuesday in the central city of Rambukkana one person was killed and dozens injured when police fired at the protestor who blocked roads and railway lines.

Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris on Wednesday told about India's additional financial assistance to Sri Lanka seeking an urgent bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in a way of a rapid financial assistance.

To ease the crisis, Sri Lanka is seeking a total of $3 billion in the coming months from multiple sources including the World Bank and India.

Since January, India has provided nearly $2.5 billion with money swaps, and other assistance in supplying fuel, food and medicine.

