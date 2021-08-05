Thursday, August 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India summons Pakistani charge d'affaires over ransacking of temple in Pak

India summons Pakistani charge d'affaires over ransacking of temple in Pak

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India also conveyed its grave concerns to the Pakistani diplomat over continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities in Pakistan.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2021 18:44 IST
temple destroyed in Pakistan
Image Source : VIDEO GRAB

India summons Pakistani charge d'affaires over ransacking of temple in Pak

India on Thursday summoned the Pakistani charge d'affaires and lodged a firm protest over the ransacking of a Hindu temple in Rahim Yar Khan of Pakistan's Punjab province.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India also conveyed its grave concerns to the Pakistani diplomat over continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities in Pakistan.

"The Pakistani charge d'affaires here was summoned today afternoon and a firm protest was lodged expressing our grave concerns at this reprehensible incident and the continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities and their places of religious worship in Pakistan," Bagchi said at a media briefing. 

ALSO READ | Mob attacks temple in Pakistan's Punjab, damages idols

ALSO READ | Odisha's centuries-old Panchubarahi temple swallowed by giant sea waves in Kendrapada

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X