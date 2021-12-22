India successfully tests 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. DRDO successfully conduct maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

Highlights Pralay is 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg

Pralay is quasi ballistic surface to surface missile

Pralay has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range midair

India on Wednesday successfully test fired short-range, surface to surface-guided ballistic missile æPralay' off the Odisha coast here, DRDO sources said.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island at around 10:30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said.

A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coastline, they said.

'Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

As per sources, 'Pralay' is a quasi ballistic surface to surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range mid-air.

