India successfully test-fires Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile from Chandipur

Balasore (Odisha):

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur of Odisha. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. The test launch was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. "Conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, the launch validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile, marking a significant boost to the country’s strategic deterrence capabilities." the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Most advanced missile in the Agni series

A long-range, nuclear-capable ballistic missile, the Agni-5 is developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). This is the most advanced missile in the Agni series, a family of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles that form the backbone of India's land-based nuclear deterrent.

The Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ is designed with modern navigation, guidance, warhead, and engine technologies that can enhance its strike capability and accuracy.

India now has in its armoury of Agni series,Agni-1 with 700 km range, Agni-2 with 2000 km range, Agni-3and Agni-4 with 2500 km to more than 3500km range. The first test of Agni-5 missile was conducted on April 19, 2012.

Key things to know about Agni-5