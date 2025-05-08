India neutralises all drones and missiles fired on military targets from Awantipura to Bhuj by Pakistan Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control using mortars and heavy calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

In a strong and swift response, the Indian Armed Forces successfully intercepted and neutralised all drones and missiles launched by Pakistan targeting military installations across northern and western India on the night of May 7-8, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday. The attempted attacks, which spanned from Awantipora to Bhuj, were effectively countered using advanced anti-UAV and missile defense systems, ensuring no damage or casualties occurred on Indian soil.

This follows a series of precision strikes carried out early Wednesday by the Indian armed forces, which destroyed nine terror sites belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, lasting 25 minutes, was described as a “measured and non-escalatory” mission involving deep strike missiles.

Pakistan's attempt failed: List of places Islamabad targeted

Pakistan targeted military targets in Northern and Western India, including:

Awantipura

Srinagar

Jammu

Pathankot

Amritsar

Kapurthala

Jalandhar

Ludhiana

Adampur

Bhatinda

Chandigarh

Nal

Phalodi

Uttarlai

Bhuj

"On the night of 07-08 May 2025, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks," the ministry said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that during the press briefing on Operation Sindoor on May 7, India had called its response as focused, measured, and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response.

Air Defence system at Lahore neutralised

The ministry also confirmed that the Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised. "Today morning Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. Indian response has been in the same domain with the same intensity as Pakistan. It has been reliably learnt that an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralized," it said.

Pakistan has significantly escalated its unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), deploying mortars and heavy-calibre artillery in multiple sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The targeted areas include Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri, where intense shelling has endangered civilian lives and disrupted normalcy. The Indian Army is reportedly responding strongly to these provocations.

"Sixteen innocent lives have been lost, including three women and five children, due to Pakistani firing. Here too, India was compelled to respond to bring Mortar and Artillery fire from Pakistan to a halt. Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military," it added.

