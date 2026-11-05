India successfully flight-tests Pralay quasi-ballistic missile, military induction imminent

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully flight-tested the quasi-ballistic missile Pralay off the Odisha coast on Thursday, the Defence Ministry said. The test took place at around 11.10 am from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island.

The missile met all its test objectives, with data captured by instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur confirming the results. The test was part of user evaluation trials, and its success has brought the missile's induction into the military closer.

Pralay missile meets all test objectives

The flight-test was carried out in the presence of senior DRDO officials, representatives from industry and the Defence Forces. Data recorded by various range instruments confirmed that all the objectives had been fully achieved.

With the successful trial, the induction of the Pralay missile system has become imminent, the Defence Ministry said.

Missile developed indigenously by DRDO laboratories

Pralay has been developed in India by the Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories. Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the system's Development-cum-Production-Partners, has manufactured the missile.

Rajnath Singh says missile will boost military preparedness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Defence Forces and industry partners on the successful flight-test.

He said the missile, equipped with advanced technologies, would strengthen the military's technological capabilities and operational preparedness against emerging threats.

Defence Secretary, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh also congratulated the teams involved in the successful test.

DRDO had successfully tested RudraM-II air-to-surface missile earlier this year

In June 2026, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from an airborne platform. The tests were conducted under challenging release conditions, with the missiles guided towards a predefined target with pinpoint accuracy. DRDO said flight data confirmed that all test objectives were met.

Developed by Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad with other DRDO laboratories and industry partners, RudraM-II is designed to strengthen India's air-launched strike capabilities.

(With inputs from ANI)

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