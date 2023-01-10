India successfully carries out test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The test launch was successful

India successful training launch of a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, Prithvi-II was carried out from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha, said the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

The defence ministry said the missile struck its target with "high accuracy".

"A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II, was carried out on January 10 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha," it said.

"A well-established system, Prithvi-II missile has been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence. The missile struck its target with high accuracy," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the "user training launch" successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile.

The Prithvi-II missile has a range of around 350 kilometres.

