India strongly condemns Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan: 'Attempt to externalise its internal failures'

India on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, calling them an attempt to "externalise its internal failures" and reiterating support for Kabul's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.

Responding to media queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan."

"It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures. India reiterates its support for Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence," he added.

Pakistan strikes 7 terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Pakistan earlier said it targeted at least seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan in retaliation for the recent rebel attacks in the country, with Kabul warning of a "necessary and measured response" to the strikes.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Pakistan has conclusive evidence that these acts of terrorism, including at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, one each in Bajaur and Bannu, followed by another incident in Bannu on Saturday, were allegedly perpetrated by Khwarij on the behest of their Afghanistan-based leadership and handlers.

"Responsibilities for these attacks were also claimed by Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban belonging to Fitna-al-Khwarij (FAK) and their affiliates, and Islamic State of Khorsan Province (ISKP)," the ministry said.

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Kabul warns of necessary and measured response

Meanwhile, Afghanistan in a statement warned that the Pakistani strikes on the provinces of Paktika and Nangarhar will be met with a "necessary and measured response".

"Our borders and the security of our people is our sacred religious and national duty," Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said, adding that "at the appropriate time, a necessary and measured response will be delivered to these aggressions".

It termed the strikes as a "clear violation" of Afghanistan's national sovereignty, international law, principles of good neighbourliness, and Islamic values, adding that the attacks targeted civilian and religious centres, calling them "clear evidence" of intelligence and security failures within Pakistan.

The statement said that Afghanistan will not remain silent in the face of continued cross-border violations and reaffirmed the country's right to defend its territorial integrity.

Relations between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have deteriorated due to the alleged failure of Kabul to stop terrorists from using its soil to attack Pakistan.

Last year in October, the two sides were briefly engaged in an armed conflict in which 23 Pakistan soldiers and over 200 Afghanistan Taliban soldiers were killed, according to the Pakistan army.

