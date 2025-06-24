India stands ready to play its part in efforts to resolve conflict: MEA on West Asia situation The MEA said it welcomes the reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said India stands ready to play its part in efforts to resolve situation in West Asia. The MEA said it welcomes the reports of ceasefire between Iran and Israel and role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about.

“There is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve multiple conflicts in region,” MEA said on the West Asia situation.

281 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran

Earlier in the day, the MEA said one more special flight carrying 281 Indian nationals, along with three Sri Lankan and two Nepalese citizens, stranded in conflict-hit Iran, reached Delhi safely on Tuesday evening.

With this , the total number of Indians brought back from Iran under Operation Sindhu has reached 2,576, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

In a social media post on X, the MEA shared the pictures of the evacuees and wrote, "Update: #OperationSindhu MoS @PmargheritaBJP warmly received 281 Indian, 3 Sri Lankan & 2 Nepalese nationals evacuated from Iran. They arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad at 1500 hrs on 24 June. 2576 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran as part of #OperationSindhu."

India is committed to helping needy nationals

Speaking to reporters, Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, said that the Indian government is committed to providing assistance to the needy people and has extended help to neighbouring countries like Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Margherita said, "Our government is always committed to provide every kind of help and assistance at the time of need to the people who are in the stress. This is the 11th batch that we are bringing from Iran. The total number of evacuees from Iran stands at 2576. By three flights from Israel, we brought 594 Indian nationals back safely to their homes along with the people from our neighbouring countries, Nepal and Sri Lanka. We are extending support to our international neighbouring friends. So, the total is 3180 Indian nationals brought back safely to India under Operation Sindhu."

Operation Sindhu is for each and every Indian national

"Our Operation Sindhu is for each and every Indian national, even we have extended hands of supporting to our neighbouring countries also. We are open and bringing back each and every Indian who has asked for evacuation," the MEA MoS added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire," in what would bring about an end to the conflict just hours after Tehran targeted American Air bases in the Middle East.

However, after the announcement of the ceasefire, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Iran of violating the ceasefire and said that he has ordered Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to "respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran," The Times of Israel reported.

