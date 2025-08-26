'India stands for peace, but not pacifism': CDS Anil Chauhan's veiled warning to Pakistan Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, speaking at the 'Ran Samvad' conclave at Army War College, said that while India advocates peace, it will not shy away from using power to defend its interests.

New Delhi:

Delivering a strong message on national security and military readiness, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said that India's peace-loving stance should not be mistaken for weakness. "We are a peace-loving nation, but don't get mistaken, we cannot be pacifists. Peace without power is utopian," he said at the ‘Ran Samvad’ conclave, adding, "If you want peace, prepare for war." In what appeared to be a veiled warning to Pakistan, the CDS declared that Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, is still ongoing.

Operation Sindoor: ‘Lessons still unfolding’

Refusing to delve into specifics, General Chauhan noted that the operation provided critical insights into modern conflict. “Operation Sindoor was a modern conflict from which we learned a number of lessons… The operation is still on,” he stated.

In his address, General Chauhan identified four key trends he believes will define future conflicts:

1. Increased Use of Force: Nations are increasingly willing to use military power for short-duration conflicts to achieve political aims.

2. Blurring of War and Peace: Traditional distinctions between wartime and peacetime have eroded, giving way to a continuous cycle of “competition, crisis, confrontation, conflict, and combat.”

3. The Role of People: While wars were previously about territory or ideology, future wars must consider the value and involvement of people more critically.

4. Redefining Victory: Victory is no longer measured by casualty counts but by operational speed, precision, and strategic impact.

Calling for a holistic transformation, the CDS stressed aligning defence goals with India’s ambition of becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). “As a Viksit Bharat, we also need to be Shashastra (armed), Suraksit (secure), and Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) not just in technology but also in ideas and practices,” he said.

He called for greater awareness of doctrinal and tactical aspects of warfare across Indian society, from academia to operational ranks. General Chauhan shed light on the need for integrated tri-service operations in the face of rapidly changing warfare, encompassing land, sea, air, cyber, and space domains. “At a time when the character of conflict is evolving rapidly... our response must be unified, swift and decisive,” he said, calling for enhanced synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.