India soon to manufacture 5th-generation fighter jets with Safran: All you need to know about the French firm

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a big announcement on Friday saying India will be manufacturing 5th-generation fighter jets and will tie up with French aerospace company Safran. In a post on X, Rajnath said India has already taken key steps towards developing its own fifth-generation fighter aircraft. The upcoming engine project with Safran will be a crucial part of that goal, he added.

"Just a few days ago, we placed a new order with HAL to manufacture 97 Tejas fighter planes at a cost of approximately Rs 66,000 crore. Prior to this, HAL had also been given an order to build 83 aircraft at a cost of 48,000 crore rupees. Our Tejas aircraft is set to become a splendid example of India's indigenous defence capabilities. It's not that we aren't facing challenges in this endeavour, but we have resolved that we will find solutions to every problem and will definitely establish the full capability to build fighter aircraft in India. Today, we have also taken steps forward in the direction of building fifth-generation fighter aircraft. We have also moved towards manufacturing the aircraft's engine in India itself. We are about to start engine manufacturing work in India with the French company Safran," Rajnath Singh said.

Govt taking steps for building the fifth-generation fighter aircraft: Rajnath

“Today, we have also taken steps forward in the direction of building Fifth Generation fighter aircraft. We have also moved towards manufacturing the aircraft’s engine in India itself," Singh said in a statement shared by the Defence Ministry.

He further said in the post, “We are about to start engine manufacturing work in India with the French company Safran."

Tejas combat jet will be a shining example

Saying that the Tejas combat jet will be a shining example of India’s indigenous defence capabilities, he said India has resolved to overcome every hurdle and achieve full capacity to build fighter aircraft in India.

He also highlighted that the work has already started on the next stage of aviation advancement. And the government has moved forward towards building fifth-generation fighter aircraft. However, he stressed that India’s growing economic strength has positioned it as a stabilising force in uncertain times.

India ramps up air defence capabilities

Talking about how India is ramping up its air defence capabilities, Rajnath Singh said, "Just a few days ago, we placed a new order with HAL to manufacture 97 Tejas fighter planes at a cost of approximately Rs 66,000 crore. Prior to this, HAL had also been given an order to build 83 aircraft at a cost of Rs 48,000 crore."

He stated that the Tejas aircraft is set to become a splendid example of India's indigenous defence capabilities. Saying that the government is facing challenges in this endeavour, but it has resolved that it will find solutions to every problem and will definitely establish the full capability to build fighter aircraft in India.

Know all about Safran Group

A French multinational aerospace, defence and security corporation headquartered in Paris, Safran develops and manufactures both commercial and military aircraft engines, launch vehicle, spacecraft and missile propulsion systems; as well as various other aerospace and military equipment and devices.

Founded in 2005 through a merger between the aerospace engine manufacturer SNECMA and the electronics specialist SAGEM, Safran's subsequent acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace in 2018 significantly expanded its aeronautical activities.

Employing over 92,000 people and generating 27.31 billion euros in revenue in 2024, the company is listed on the Euronext stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50.

