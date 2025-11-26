India slams Pakistan over remarks on Ram Mandir event: 'Country stained with bigotry has no moral standing' MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said rather than indulging in hypocritical homilies, Pakistan should look at itself and focus on its own abysmal human rights record over the years.

New Delhi:

India issued a sharp response to Pakistan over its comments on the Dhwajarohan, or flag hoisting, ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, saying Pakistan had no moral authority to lecture others and should instead address its own abysmal human rights record.

The reaction followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ceremonial hoisting of a saffron flag atop the Ram Temple spire in Ayodhya on Tuesday, marking the completion of the temple’s construction.

"We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly briefing on Wednesday.

"Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights records," he added.

What did Pakistan say?

The MEA’s remarks came after Pakistan objected to the recent flag hoisting at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, claiming the act was part of increasing pressure on religious minorities and an effort to erase Muslim heritage.

Ram Temple flag hoisting ceremony

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ceremonially hoisted a saffron flag on the shikhar of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. The Dhwajarohan Utsav marked the completion of the temple’s construction.

PM Modi said that taking part in the flag hoisting ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in the sacred city of Ayodhya had been an immensely moving experience for him.

MEA no China's statement on Arunachal Pradesh

Regarding the "arbitrary detention" of an Indian citizen from Arunachal Pradesh, who was holding a valid passport and was transiting through Shanghai International Airport on onward travel to Japan, Jaiswal said Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India.

"And this is a fact that is self-evident. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality. At the same time, I said that we did take up this matter; we did make a strong demarche with the Chinese side, both in Beijing and Delhi, when the incident took place," he added.

Also read: 'Centuries-old wounds are healing': PM Modi after hoisting saffron flag at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya