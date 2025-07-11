India slams Pakistan over cross-border terrorism, stresses global concern on state-sponsored terror The MEA noted that India continues to suffer from cross-border terrorism, alongside a barrage of hostile and fabricated propaganda launched by Pakistan. It also outlined Pakistan's failure to bring justice to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

New Delhi:

India has come down hard on Pakistan over its continued support for terrorism, asserting that cross-border terror activities remain unabated. In its official 2024 report, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to take "concrete, verifiable and irreversible" steps to curb terrorism originating from its territory. The report sharply criticised Islamabad for allowing UN-designated terrorists and terror outfits to operate freely within Pakistan. It also outlined Pakistan's failure to bring justice to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, stating a lack of genuine intent to combat terrorism.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours flared earlier this year following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, in which 26 people were killed. In retaliation, Indian armed forces launched a targeted operation, striking nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Ongoing propaganda and terror campaign

The MEA noted that India continues to suffer from cross-border terrorism, alongside a barrage of hostile and fabricated propaganda launched by Pakistan. "Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism remains a core concern. India has persistently asked Pakistan to respect the January 2004 commitment of not allowing its territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India. There has been no let-up in cross-border terrorism," read the statement.

Evidence of state-supported terror network

According to the MEA, the recovery of military-grade weapons, drones, encrypted communication devices, and the discovery of underground tunnels used for infiltration further confirm the existence of a state-sponsored terror network aimed squarely at India. The smuggling of arms and narcotics across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Boundary is also cited as part of this terror ecosystem.

India raising issue on global stage

It should be noted here that India continues to raise these issues at bilateral and multilateral forums, including the United Nations. The report highlighted that instances of ceasefire violations, illegal border construction, cross-border infiltration, and violations of bilateral agreements have all been regularly flagged with Pakistan through diplomatic channels.

