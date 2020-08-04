Image Source : AP/FILE 'Political Absurdity’: India slams Imran Khan over Pakistan’s new ‘political map’

Condemning Prime Minister Imran Khan for releasing Pakistan's new political map laying untenable claims to Indian territories, India on Tuesday termed the act as an "exercise in political absurdity." The new “political map of Pakistan” counts Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh in Gujarat as its territories. "We have seen a so-called "political map" of Pakistan that has been released by PM Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our union territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh," the Government of India said in a stern statement.

India also slammed Pakistan for their malafide intentions and said it confirms the reality of "Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism."

"These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan's obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism," the statement added.

Image Source : ANI Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled a new “political map of Pakistan” that counts Jammu and Kashmir and Junagadh in Gujarat as its territories.

Earlier in the day, Khan government released a new political map of Pakistan, claiming Indian territories of Junagadh, Sir Creek and Manavadar in Gujarat, of Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh. This comes a day before the first anniversary of the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

After unveiling the new map, Imran Khan said it is backed by "all political parties and people of Pakistan". He also said that this map is against the Indian government's August 5 decision last year.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage