Will bolster India's capacity to secure its borders: Next US envoy to New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India lies in tough neighbourhood: US envoy nominee

Eric Garcetti, who has been nominated by US President Joe Biden to be the next envoy to New Delhi, has said that he intends to help India strengthen India's efforts to secure its borders. Underlining that India is situated in a 'tough neighbourhood', Garcetti said counterterrorism coordination between India and US will be stepped up.

"India is situated in a tough neighborhood.If confirmed, I intend to double-down on our efforts to strengthen India’s capacity to secure its borders and deter aggression through counterterrorism coordination," Garcetti said.

"Few nations are more vital to the future of American security and prosperity than India," Garcetti, who is currently the Mayor of Los Angeles said while appearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee for confirmation on Tuesday. Garcetti, 50, would replace Kenneth Juster, who served as India’s Ambassador to the US during the Trump administration.

Also Read I Australia joins United States in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympic Games

Latest India News