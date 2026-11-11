India simplifies visa rules, forms become 70% shorter, categories reduced from 13 to 9

The Indian government on Wednesday announced a major overhaul of its visa framework to make it easier for foreign nationals to visit the country, reducing the number of major visa categories from 13 to 9 and sub-categories from 49 to 23. The government has also cut the number of fields in visa application forms by 65-70 per cent to simplify the process and reduce paperwork.

Announcing the reforms, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the changes are aimed at making India's visa system more streamlined, coherent and responsive to the needs of foreign visitors.

The latest restructuring was carried out on August 27, following an earlier exercise in October 2025, when the government reduced the main visa categories from 22 to 13 and sub-categories from 63 to 49.

According to the MHA, the government studied visa systems in developed countries and international standards before introducing the changes. The consolidation of similar travel purposes is expected to help applicants identify the appropriate visa category more easily while facilitating legitimate foreign travel to India.

Tourist visa renamed visitor visa

One of the key changes is the renaming of the Tourist Visa as the Visitor Visa, reflecting a wider range of permitted activities beyond conventional tourism. This is divided further into two sub-categories

V-1 Visa: Covers short-term activities such as business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-duration medical treatment and short courses in Indian languages, music, art and craft. It will be issued for 30 days with multiple entries.

V-2 Visa: Covers longer visits and activities permitted under the V-1 category, along with mountaineering. It will be available with validity of one, five or 10 years, as applicable. For mountaineering, a six-month multiple-entry visa will be issued.

Medical Visa provisions streamlined

The government has retained separate provisions for foreign nationals seeking medical treatment under conventional and AYUSH systems with 4 sub-categories

M-1 Visa: For medical treatment other than AYUSH therapies.

M-2 Visa: For attendants accompanying M-1 visa holders.

M-3 Visa: For treatment under AYUSH systems.

M-4 Visa: For attendants accompanying M-3 visa holders.

Both medical visa categories, along with their e-visa variants, will generally be issued for one year with multiple entries.

The MHA said the arrangement would provide greater flexibility to international patients who require multiple consultations, follow-up visits or treatment in different stages. Multiple-entry validity will also reduce the need to submit fresh visa applications during the course of treatment.

The separate AYUSH category is expected to make it easier for applicants to identify the appropriate treatment option, while attendant visas will allow patients to travel with accompanying persons. The government said the changes would also support medical value tourism in India.

Student Visa

The Student Visa framework has been consolidated into two broad sub-categories, S-1 and S-2.

S-1 Visa: Covers school-level education as well as graduate and postgraduate courses.

S-2 Visa: Covers PhD and research scholars enrolled in Indian universities, visiting faculty, foreign research students, scientific and anthropological expeditions, internships and exchange programmes, among other academic activities.

Foreign students admitted to Indian educational institutions through the Study in India portal may receive an e-S1 visa valid for up to five years or the duration of their academic course, whichever is shorter. The visa will allow multiple entries.

Business Visa categories

The Business Visa framework has also been reorganised into two sub-categories, B-1 and B-2, based on the nature and duration of business activities.

B-1 category will cover long-term, licence-based business activities, including foreign nationals seeking to establish industrial or commercial ventures in India.

B-2 category will cover short-term, contract-based activities, including production investment-related business, conferences, sports, performing arts and film-related work.

The government has also introduced a specific provision for foreign technical specialists, engineers and subject-matter experts hired by Indian companies. Such professionals may be engaged in activities including installation and commissioning of equipment, quality checks, essential maintenance, production, IT and ERP implementation, employee training, supply-chain development, plant design, senior management and technical support.

They may be granted a Production Investment Business Visa under the B-2 category through the e-visa facility. Previously, this provision was covered under the e-B4 visa category.

Shorter visa application forms

Alongside restructuring the visa categories, the MHA has undertaken a comprehensive review of application forms across all 23 sub-categories. The number of required fields and columns has been reduced by 65-70 per cent, significantly cutting down the information applicants need to provide.

The government said the move would reduce the time and effort involved in completing applications while retaining essential details required for verification and processing.

The simplified forms are also expected to improve administrative efficiency by allowing authorities to focus on relevant information during scrutiny.

India's nine main visa categories

Under the revised framework, India's visa system will have nine main categories:

Business Visa Diplomatic Visa Work Visa Journalist Visa Medical Visa Official Visa Student Visa Visitor Visa Miscellaneous Visa

The Miscellaneous Visa category covers a range of applicants and purposes not included under the other categories. These include persons of Indian origin and their spouses and children, individuals joining specified institutions such as the Auroville Foundation, dependants of foreign nationals holding long-duration visas, stay visas for Afghan nationals and long-term visas for certain categories of nationals from neighbouring countries.

When visa rules come into effect?

The MHA said it is currently updating its information technology systems to implement the revised framework. According to the ministry, visas under the new system are expected to be issued by the end of 2026.

The changes are part of the government's broader effort to simplify visa procedures, reduce documentation requirements and make India more accessible to foreign tourists, students, business professionals and medical travellers.

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