India shoots down Pakistan's JF-17 fighter jet in Punjab's Pathankot as Indo-Pakistan tensions escalate Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan made attempts to launch attacks inside India, which were foiled by India's defence systems.

New Delhi:

As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor, India shot down Pakistan Air Force's JF-17 fighter jet. Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan made attempts to launch attacks inside India, which were foiled by India's defence systems. According to reports, Pakistan has lost two other fighter jets as it attempted to intrude into India's airspace, including one JF-17 and an F-16.

Pakistan's attempts to hit various key Indian installations, including military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur with drones and missiles were foiled, the defence ministry said.

The Pakistani drones and missiles were effectively engaged by the Indian armed forces and the enemy's attempts were thwarted, officials said.

The Defence Ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

"The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said, adding no casualties or material losses were reported.

In the afternoon, the Defence Ministry said Indian armed forces targeted air defence systems at several locations in Pakistan in response to Pakistani strikes on military targets at 15 sites in India.

It said the military foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in the cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones.

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the S-400 missile defence systems, surface-to-air missiles and the integrated counter unmanned aircraft system were used in thwarting the Pakistani attempts.

(With inputs from PTI)