India shoots down F-16 and JF-17 jets after Pakistan's attempt to attack multiple locations Operation Sindoor: Pakistan on Thursday made attempts to target several locations in India; however, Indian air defence guns shot down the intruding drones. As a result, precautionary blackouts were observed.

New Delhi:

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, India has shot down Pakistan Air Force's F-16 as well as JF-17 after Pakistan tried to attack multiple locations. Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan made attempts to target several locations in India; however, Indian air defence guns shot down the intruding drones.

Pakistan also attempted a missile strike in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer region late on Thursday, prompting a swift response from India's air defence systems.

The air defence systems in the region have been fully activated to intercept and neutralise incoming threats. Over 70 missiles have been destroyed mid-air, preventing any damage to ground targets, sources said.