32 airports closed due to soaring tensions with Pakistan reopen for flight operations | Check full list

New Delhi:

In a significant move towards normalcy, civil aviation authorities reopened 32 airports that were temporarily shut down for civil flight operations in the wake of last week's armed conflict between India and Pakistan. These closures, which had impacted air travel across multiple regions, were enforced as a precautionary measure amidst escalating tensions.

A formal announcement confirming the resumption of operations was made by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Monday. "Attention Flyers: reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025. It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect," said the Airports Authority of India.

Closure was announced till May 15

The reopening is anticipated to bring much-needed relief to passengers and airlines alike, who have been facing disruptions over the past week. Civil flight operations from 32 airports across northern and western India, including Srinagar and Amritsar, were suspended from May 9 to May 15 due to the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), along with other aviation authorities, had issued a series of Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across northern and western India for all civilian flight operations.

Full list of airports that were closed across India:

Adhampur Ambala Amritsar Awantipur Bathinda Bhuj Bikaner Chandigarh Halwara Hindon Jaisalmer Jammu Jamnagar Jodhpur Kandla Kangra (Gaggal) Keshod Kishangarh Kullu Manali (Bhuntar) Leh Ludhiana Mundra Naliya Pathankot Patiala Porbandar Rajkot (Hirasar) Sarsawa Shimla Srinagar Thoise Uttarlai

First 'peaceful night' along J-K after ceasefire

Following the chaos and all the skirmishes that had kept the areas along the northern and western International Borders (IB) up during the night for the past few days, the region has largely remained peaceful during the intervening night of May 11 and May 12, the Army stated.

According to the Army, the region of Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the IB were calm, and no incidents of the violation of the cessation of hostilities were reported. The army noted that this marked the first calm night in recent days following the cross-border firing, heavy artillery shelling and drone attacks by Pakistan in response to India's Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the April 22 terror attacks, which dismantled major terror sites in Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

