India seeks additional details about 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana from US Tahawwur Rana was extradited from the United States in April 2025 for his alleged involvement in helping orchestrate the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks- a series of coordinated strikes by Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives that claimed over 170 lives and left hundreds injured.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sought additional information from the United States government in connection with the case involving 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana, sources said. The request was made through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) framework.

According to officials familiar with the matter, these fresh queries were raised months after Rana's interrogation following his extradition to India, and are expected to assist investigators in further probing the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Official sources privy to the development said the MLAT request was routed through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and forwarded to US authorities via the Indian Embassy in Washington. "The information sought is expected to aid the ongoing investigation and strengthen the case against him," said the sources.

Investigation continues

Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack conspiracy that claimed 166 lives and injured over 238 people, continues to face investigation by Indian authorities.

The latest move by the NIA comes after it filed a supplementary chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Delhi in connection with case RC-04/2009/NIA/DLI. The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by David Coleman Headley, Tahawwur Rana, and other members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI) to carry out coordinated terrorist attacks across India.

The supplementary chargesheet, filed in July 2025, includes documents related to Rana’s extradition and additional evidence gathered by the NIA during its probe.

Additionally, in compliance with the court's order dated June 6, 2025, the NIA has submitted a compliance report under Section 207 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) regarding the supply of documents related to the earlier chargesheet filed in 2011.

Tahawwur Rana was extradited from US

Tahawwur Rana was extradited from the United States in April 2025 in connection with his alleged role in facilitating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which killed more than 170 people and injured hundreds. The attacks were carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.

Rana was brought to New Delhi escorted by teams of National Security Guard and the NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US. The extradition came through after Rana's various litigations and appeals, including an emergency application before the U.S. Supreme Court, were rejected.

With coordinated efforts by India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs, along with relevant authorities in the United States, the surrender warrant for the wanted terrorist was secured, and the extradition was carried out.

The NIA had closely collaborated with its counterparts in the FBI, the US Department of Justice (USDoJ), and other agencies throughout the extradition process, a significant milestone in India's ongoing efforts to bring those involved in terrorism to justice, regardless of where they may have fled across the world.

Since his extradition, the NIA has interrogated Rana, collected his voice and handwriting samples, and confronted him with evidence. The agency earlier argued for custody citing his alleged evasiveness and lack of cooperation during questioning.

