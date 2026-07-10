India secures third spot in global airpower; IAF outranks China's PLAAF for fifth time since 2022

New Delhi:

India has emerged as the world's third most powerful military aviation power in the World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft's (WDMMA) Global Air Powers Rankings for 2026, behind only the United States and Russia when military aviation strength is assessed by country. In the individual service branch rankings, however, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is placed sixth globally, with China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) just behind it in seventh.

This marks the fifth time since 2022 that the IAF has outranked the PLAAF and the sixth time overall that it has ranked behind only the US Air Force, US Navy, Russian Air Force, US Army and US Marine Corps.

Why India ranks third by country but sixth overall

The rankings do not treat the United States as a single entry. Instead, each military aviation branch is ranked separately, meaning the US Air Force, US Navy, US Army and US Marine Corps each receive their own individual position.

As a result, India is placed sixth overall. It sits behind those four US branches and the Russian Air Force. However, when the rankings are calculated by country rather than by individual service branches, with all of America's military aviation counted as one, India rises to third globally behind only the United States and Russia.

What makes the IAF one of the world's strongest air forces

WDMMA puts the IAF's total fleet at 1,716 aircraft. Fighters make up the largest share of the fleet, with 542 aircraft across seven types, a count that still includes the MiG-21, which was retired in September 2025.

Helicopters make up the second-largest segment at 498 aircraft, accounting for nearly 30% of the fleet. The segment is led by 222 Mi-17 helicopters, followed by 111 HAL Dhruv and Rudra helicopters.

A major factor behind the IAF's high rating is its impressive operational range. Indian pilots routinely fly missions across some of the world's harshest terrain, from the thin, freezing air of the high Himalayas to long maritime patrols over the Indian Ocean. Regular participation in joint exercises with major air forces also keeps its tactics and operational readiness sharp.

The Integrated Air Command and Control System, paired with the S-400 Triumf air defence system, has transformed the way India manages its airspace.

The induction of indigenous systems, including the BrahMos and Astra missiles, along with newer sensors and electronic warfare capabilities, has further strengthened the IAF and enhanced its self-reliance.

Although China's PLAAF holds a clear numerical advantage, with more than 3,700 aircraft compared with India's roughly 1,716, and has inducted advanced platforms such as the J-20 stealth fighter at pace, the WDMMA rankings emphasise that raw numbers alone do not translate into operational superiority.

US forces continue to lead the rankings

The United States Air Force continues to dominate the rankings with a commanding TvR score of 242.9. Its fleet has a fighter-heavy composition, with fighters accounting for 32% of its aircraft. Helicopters make up just 4% of the USAF fleet, while transports account for another 14%, a sharp contrast to the IAF, where helicopters and transports together account for 46% of the fleet.

American military aviation dominates the upper end of the rankings, with the US Navy in second place and the Russian Air Force in third, followed by the US Army and the US Marine Corps in fourth and fifth, respectively.

How are the ratings calculated?

The World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft, which publishes the rankings, uses a proprietary formula known as the TruVal Rating (TvR) to evaluate military aviation rather than relying on a simple aircraft count.

The TvR formula considers several factors, including fleet size, fleet composition, modernisation, logistical support and overall capability.

The formula also places special emphasis on fleet mix and specialised assets, including special mission aircraft, aerial refuellers, close air support platforms, transports and trainers, rather than fighter numbers alone. It further considers an air arm's order book and the extent of its domestic aircraft manufacturing.

By focusing on these elements, the rankings aim to present a more realistic picture of an air force's actual combat readiness and its ability to sustain complex operations in modern warfare.

(The story is written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)