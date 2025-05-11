India's response will be 'fierce and punitive if Pakistan dares to attack': Indian Armed Forces Vice Admiral AN Pramod reminded Pakistan of India's dominance in all three military fronts and threatened to take action in case Pakistan attacks yet again. It was also confirmed that over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

Indian Armed Forces on Sunday held a press conference on Operation Sindoor, sharing the details of the damage inflicted on Pakistan. Addressing the press, the armed forces said that almost 100 terrorists were eliminated across several locations, while several Pakistani military locations also came under target. Both India and Pakistan called for a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10); however, Pakistan violated the ceasefire hours after reaching an understanding with India.

During the press briefing, LT General Rajiv Ghai issued a strong warning that if Pakistan dares to launch an attack again, the response from the Indian side will be fierce and punitive.

“There will be a response and it will be fierce and it will be punitive. Why the Pakistan army chose the option, violating the understanding that was arrived at earlier yesterday - I think that’s the question we best answered by the Pakistan DGMO,” Lt General Rajiv Ghai said.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod also spoke on the same lines, reminding Pakistan that if they take any further action, India will hand a befitting reply and completely dominate the maritime front.

“We have a quantitative and qualitative edge to deliver a massive blow to our adversary, and we completely dominate the maritime front. This time, if Pakistan dares to take any action, Pakistan knows what we are going to do,” AN Pramod said in the press conference.

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, meanwhile, added that the Chief of Army Staff conducted a security review on Sunday and has granted the full authority to the army commanders to engage in the kinetic domain in case Pakistan violates the ceasefire once again.

“Something repeated tonight, subsequently or later, in this regard, I must inform all of you that the Chief of Army Staff has earlier today conducted a security review and has granted full authority to our army commanders for counteractions in the kinetic domain in case of any violation by Pakistan,” Lt General Rajiv Ghai said in the press conference on Sunday.

During the press conference, the DGMO also confirmed that over 100 terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed.