India's precession strike not only destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan, but shook their courage: PM Modi In his Address to the Nation, PM Modi said, "The terrorists had never imagined that India could take such a big decision...When India's missiles and drones attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, not only the buildings of terrorist organisations but their courage was also shaken badly."

New Delhi:

While addressing the nation amid Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India's precession strike not only destroyed terrorist bases in Pakistan, but also shook their courage.

In his Address to the Nation, PM Modi said, "The terrorists had never imagined that India could take such a big decision...When India's missiles and drones attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan, not only the buildings of terrorist organisations but their courage was also shaken badly.

He said the terrorist bases, like Bahawalpur and Muridke are universities of global terrorism and the big terrorist attacks of the world, be it 9/11, be it London Tube bombings, or the big terrorist attacks which have happened in India in the last many decades their roots are somehow connected to these terrorist hideouts.

PM Modi said that India's precision strike prompted Pakistan's army to reach out to India's Director General of Military Operations on May 10 to halt all military actions, on land, at sea, and in the air.

"Pakistan had prepared for an attack on the border, but India struck at the heart of Pakistan. India's drones and missiles attacked with precision. They damaged those airbases of the Pakistani Air Forces, of which Pakistan was very proud. India caused heavy damage to Pakistan in the first three days itself, which it had never imagined. That's why after India's aggressive action, Pakistan started looking for ways to escape. Pakistan was pleading to the world to ease tensions. And after suffering heavy losses, Pakistan's army contacted our DGMO on the afternoon of 10th May," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further added India had launched surgical strike on terror launch pads along LoC in 2016 and aerial strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019. Twenty-six people were killed in the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. India responded through Operation Sindoor and launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), in which over 100 terrorists were killed.The subsequent aggression by Pakistan was appropriately responded to by the Indian Armed Forces who also pounded Pakistan airbases.