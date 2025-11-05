India's next-gen realtime tsunami alert system 'Tarang' to cut warning time to under 2 minutes| EXCLUSIVE ‘Tarang’, a high-performance next-generation tsunami warning system designed to detect and relay alerts in real time, is currently under development. It is expected to be operational within the next six to seven months.

Hyderabad:

India is making strides in tsunami monitoring and preparedness and is further aiming to track and send real-time alerts, bringing the time gap down to less than 2 minutes as part of the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre's (ITWC) next-generation mechanism.

Dr Balakrishnan Nair TM, Director of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), which houses the tsunami early warning centre, told India TV in an interview. The body has collaborated with agencies such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), among others, for this purpose.

'Tarang' – the high-performance next-generation warning mechanism to detect and send tsunami alerts in real-time – is currently under works and is expected to be rolled out in the next 6-7 months, he said.

"We have seismometers positioned across the world, and the data is received here. Now, we are able to detect earthquakes in two minutes. If the earthquake is more than 6.5 in magnitude and less than 10 kilometres in depth in the Indian Ocean, it carries the possibility of a tsunami," Nair added.

As part of the existing SOPs put in place by INCOIS, an early warning system sends alert in two minutes after the occurrence, and the first bulletin is released in five minutes to the public.

To make this a streamlined process, INCOIS has laid the groundwork by practising under thousands of scenarios to deal with any possible situation in the event of a tsunami by training their modelling computers in advance.

This makes the process efficient in real time, as the warning system would give the protocols and alerts immediately based on the data fed to it during the practice scenarios.

The next-generation model of real-time tsunami warnings

Dr Nair explained that the organisation is now stepping into the next phase of the warning system, which will automatically detect if an earthquake is tsunami-genic in real-time and put the plan of action in place accordingly.

"The current mechanism requires scenarios to be put in manually for it to implement the warnings and SOPs," he said. The real-time tsunami warning will be launched in the next 6-7 months.

Not only will the detection time be reduced under the new system, but the data will be even more accurate.

Lessons from the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami

The Indian Ocean tsunami of December 26, 2004, exposed critical gaps in regional early warning and disaster preparedness. In response, India built an end-to-end tsunami early warning system that links seismic monitoring, sea level observation, numerical modelling, warning dissemination and preparedness measures.

The system is now led by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, operating under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, headquartered in Hyderabad, houses the National Tsunami Early Warning Centre and issues bulletins to stakeholders. The National Institute of Ocean Technology, NIOT, develops and maintains the ocean observing hardware, such as tsunami buoys and bottom pressure recorders.

Other central science agencies and departments that contribute include the Department of Space, the Department of Science and Technology, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, the Survey of India and the Indian Meteorological Department for meteorological and oceanographic information.

At the policy and response level, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issues guidelines for preparedness, mitigation and coastal evacuation plans.

