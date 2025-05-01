India's message to Pakistan gets louder as scared Islamabad says will decide how to respond In the backdrop of the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) have sharply escalated. Recent reports suggested that some Pakistani soldiers have abandoned forward posts.

New Delhi:

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, India has strengthened its actions against Pakistan as the The Resistance Force (TRF) took responsibility for the attack. Pakistan’s DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed that Pakistan will “decide how to respond if India chooses the path of war”. Ironically this comes after the Indian Army reported that Pakistani troops initiated “unprovoked” firing along the LoC violating the ceasefire for consecutive nights since the escalation of diplomatic tensions.

The TRF is a shadow group of the banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Pakistan, keeping its script, denied any involvement in the April 22 attack on Baisaran Valley. However, there is an underlying fear that Pakistan exudes of being attacked by India.

In 1993, a declassified CIA assessment revealed that Pakistan views India as an existential threat—beyond just military or economic concerns. The National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) had concluded that any future conflict would likely be triggered by issues like Kashmir, with Pakistan starting at a disadvantage.

Economically, militarily and diplomatically as New Delhi rose in the global stage, Islamabad could never catch up with oscillating between military rule, political crises, and economic breakdowns.

In the backdrop of the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) have sharply escalated. Recent reports suggested that some Pakistani soldiers have abandoned forward posts, and Pakistani Rangers have taken down national flags from their positions—an unusual move interpreted by experts as a sign of low morale and possible tactical retreat.

The LoC remains volatile, with both Indian and Pakistani troops maintaining high operational readiness.

India, meanwhile, has responded with firmness. While avoiding full-scale escalation, it has signaled zero tolerance for provocation, especially in light of repeated ceasefire violations. In a significant step, India has also closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, further tightening pressure on Islamabad. Security agencies continue to monitor the situation closely as the region remains on edge.