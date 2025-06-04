India’s message of zero tolerance to terrorism gets global support, says BJD MP Sasmit Patra | Video BJD MP Sasmit Patra, returning from a four-nation tour as part of an all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, said the team received strong international support on India’s stance against terrorism and Pakistan-backed attacks.

New Delhi:

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Wednesday said that India’s diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack had drawn strong international support, with several countries standing in solidarity with India’s call for a unified global response against terrorism. Patra, who was part of the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, said the team visited four countries—the United Arab Emirates, Sierra Leone, Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)—to sensitise leaders about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and present India's policy of zero tolerance towards terror.

Speaking to news agency ANI after returning from the tour, Patra said, “All the meetings across these four countries have been very positive and constructive. The issues we highlighted were related to terrorism perpetuated by Pakistan on India over the past four decades, especially in the context of Operation Sindoor and the recent Pahalgam attack. We also explained the new normal in India’s security posture and the need for the international community to come together, as one planet, to speak in one voice against terrorism.”

Citing instances of solidarity, Patra said legislatures in Sierra Leone and Liberia observed one-minute silences to honour those killed in the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. “In Liberia, the Senate stood in unison to remember the victims. In Sierra Leone, their Parliament paid tribute to those who lost their lives. These are powerful gestures of support that show how our message resonated,” he said.

He further added, “I can cite several such instances that reflect how all of these nations strongly condemned terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan and extended overwhelming support to India’s stance. In a nutshell, the delegation’s visit has been extremely successful, and the objective of this diplomatic initiative has been fully achieved.”

The delegation included MPs from across the political spectrum, such as BJP leaders Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, SS Ahluwalia, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League MP ET Mohammed Basheer, and former ambassador Sujan Chinoy. Each group led by one MP travelled to a specific set of countries as part of the broader outreach initiative.

The outreach mission was launched to counter global misinformation around India’s counter-terrorism operations and to present facts regarding Pakistan-backed terror incidents. The government’s message of a “new normal” in India’s security doctrine and its readiness to respond firmly to cross-border terrorism was a key component of the briefings.

The delegation’s visit comes amid heightened national security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack and a four-day military confrontation with Pakistan. The initiative marks a significant expansion of India’s public diplomacy efforts, bringing together voices from multiple political parties to underscore national unity on issues of terrorism and security.

(With ANI inputs)