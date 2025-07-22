India makes biggest leap in passport power index, visa-free access to 59 countries Despite adding just two new destinations to its visa-free access list, bringing the total to 59, India registered the biggest improvement in ranking among all countries in the latest update.

New Delhi:

India has made the largest leap in the Henley Passport Index over the past six months, climbing eight positions from 85th to 77th place. The Henley Passport Index ranks the world’s most powerful passports based on the number of destinations their holders can enter without a visa.

Despite adding just two new destinations to its visa-free access list, bringing the total to 59, India registered the biggest improvement in ranking among all countries in the latest update.

UK and US see decline in ranking

This jump is part of a broader trend where traditionally dominant nations such as the United States and the United Kingdom are seeing a gradual decline in ranking, while countries like India and Saudi Arabia are steadily rising.

Saudi Arabia, for instance, has added four new destinations to its visa-free list since January, now totaling 91, which has helped it move up four places to 54th.

Dr. Christian H Kaelin, the creator of the passport index concept, highlighted that the index reflects a competitive global mobility landscape. “The consolidation we’re seeing at the top underscores that access is earned — and must be maintained — through active and strategic diplomacy. Nations that proactively negotiate visa waivers and nurture reciprocal agreements continue to rise, while the opposite applies to those that are less engaged in such efforts,” Kaelin said.

‘Passport reflection of country’s diplomatic influence’

Henley & Partners CEO Dr Juerg Steffen echoed the sentiment, pointing to a reshaping of the global migration landscape due to increasingly insular policies adopted by countries like the United States and the UK.

“Americans are now leading the demand worldwide for alternative residence and citizenship options, with British nationals also among the top five globally. As the US and UK adopt increasingly inward-looking policies, we’re witnessing a marked rise in interest from their citizens seeking greater global access and security,” Steffen said in a press release.

Steffen also noted that a passport is now more than just a travel document. “Your passport is no longer just a travel document — it’s a reflection of your country’s diplomatic influence and international relationships. In an era of growing inequality and mounting geopolitical uncertainty, strategic mobility and citizenship planning are more critical than ever,” he added.

European nations dominate upper ranks

Meanwhile, Singapore continues to hold the top spot in the index, offering visa-free access to 193 out of 227 destinations. At the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan remains at the bottom, with access to just 25 destinations.

The United States and the United Kingdom have each slipped by one place in the latest rankings, with the UK now at sixth and the US at tenth. Henley & Partners warned that the US is at risk of falling out of the top ten for the first time.

European nations continue to dominate the upper ranks of the index. After Singapore, Japan and South Korea share the second spot with visa-free access to 190 destinations. The third place is held jointly by seven European Union countries including Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and Spain, with access to 189 destinations.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China have shown steady progress, catching up with Europe’s long-standing dominance.