India's Kusha missile soars in maiden flight test; know features and might of the long-range missile

New Delhi:

India on Thursday achieved a significant milestone in strengthening its indigenous air defence capabilities as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully carried out the maiden flight test of the Kusha Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LR-SAM) from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

In a post on X, the Defence Ministry said the missile was tested against an electronic target simulating a high-speed, high-altitude aerial threat. The target was successfully intercepted, validating the performance of the missile and the integrated weapon system.

It added that the maiden trial demonstrated the effectiveness of the entire Kusha air defence system, with all critical components functioning as designed.

The weapon system includes the missile, advanced radars, command-and-control centre and other supporting elements, all of which have been developed indigenously by various DRDO laboratories in collaboration with Indian industry partners.

Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh monitored the launch and congratulated the scientists and engineers involved in the successful test.

About Kusha missile system

The Kusha missile system is India's indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM) designed to provide layered air defence against a broad spectrum of aerial threats. It is intended to significantly strengthen the country's capability to protect strategic military assets, critical infrastructure and population centres from hostile aircraft and missile attacks.

The system is designed to detect, track and engage multiple airborne targets simultaneously over long distances and at varying altitudes. It integrates long-range surveillance radars, fire-control radars and a command-and-control network that enables rapid threat assessment and coordinated engagement.

Kusha missile's features and capabilities

According to the Defence Ministry, the Kusha missile system is capable of neutralising a wide variety of aerial threats across a broad range and altitude envelope, which include:

Fighter aircraft carrying out offensive missions.

Cruise missiles flying at varying altitudes.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones.

Large enemy aircraft, including airborne early warning and support platforms.

High-speed, high-altitude aerial threats.

The successful flight test against an electronic target demonstrated the missile's ability to intercept fast-moving aerial targets under realistic operational conditions.

As a long-range surface-to-air missile system, Kusha is expected to become a key component of India's multi-layered air defence architecture, complementing existing short-, medium- and long-range air defence systems to provide comprehensive protection against modern aerial threats.

Indigenous defence production

The Ministry of Defence said every major element of the Kusha weapon system, including the missile, radars, launcher, and command-and-control centre, has been designed and developed within the country.

The programme reflects the growing capability of India's defence industry and research ecosystem to build sophisticated missile systems using indigenous technologies in partnership with domestic industry.

The successful test is also expected to reduce India's dependence on imported long-range air defence systems and strengthen the country's self-reliance in strategic defence technologies.

Rajnath Singh calls it a 'giant leap'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the successful trial as a landmark achievement for India's defence research and development programme.

"The successful test flight of Kusha marks an important milestone in Indian defence R&D. The capability to develop a long-range surface-to-air missile system is possessed only by a handful of nations. This achievement will eliminate import dependency for such systems and signifies a giant leap in the nation's air defence capability," Singh said.

He congratulated DRDO, its industry partners and all stakeholders associated with the programme.

The successful maiden flight test marks a major step towards the induction of an indigenous long-range air defence system that will enhance India's ability to defend against evolving aerial threats while reinforcing the country's drive towards defence self-reliance.

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