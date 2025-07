India's highways to match US standards within two years, says Nitin Gadkari in Ranchi Speaking at a programme in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the government's commitment to modernising road infrastructure, saying India is undergoing a massive transformation in highway construction with a focus on world-class engineering, durability and safety.

Ranchi:

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Indian highways will match the quality of American highways within the next two years. Speaking at a programme in Jharkhand's Ranchi, he emphasised the government's commitment to modernising road infrastructure, saying India is undergoing a massive transformation in highway construction with a focus on world-class engineering, durability and safety.

More details to be added.